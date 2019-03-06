RED BANK: DPU UPDATES PICKUP SCHEDULES

When is recycling picked up again? How do we get rid of that old sofa in the basement?

Answers to these and similar questions are available to Red Bank residents in the form of a new bulletin from the Department of Public Works. It covers everything from Christmas tree to hazardous waste disposal, including brush and trash pickup schedules for 2019.

Downloadable and printable versions in English and Spanish are available online. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)