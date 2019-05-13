After a soggy Mother’s Day, the new workweek starts off Monday with rain, possibly heavy at times, on the Greater Red Bank Green, a ccording to the National Weather Service.

From there, it’s more of the same of what we’ve seen lots of lately: alternating clouds, sun and rain. Check out the extended forecast below. (Image by NWS. Click to enlarge.)

Monday

Rain, mainly after 11am. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 50. East wind 16 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday night

Rain, mainly before midnight. Low around 44. Northeast wind 9 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday

A slight chance of rain before 8am, then a chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. North wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday night

A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday night

A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday

A chance of showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

