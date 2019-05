After a soggy Mother’s Day, the new workweek starts off Monday with rain, possibly heavy at times, on the Greater Red Bank Green, a ccording to the National Weather Service.¬†

From there, it’s more of the same of what we’ve seen lots of lately: alternating clouds, sun and rain. Check out the extended forecast below. (Image by NWS. ¬†Click to enlarge.)

Monday

Rain, mainly after 11am. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 50. East wind 16 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday night

Rain, mainly before midnight. Low around 44. Northeast wind 9 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday

A slight chance of rain before 8am, then a chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. North wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday night

A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday night

A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday

A chance of showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 73.