The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the month of April, 2019. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Theft: A parked vehicle in the area of E. Westside Ave on 04/23/19 was reported to be broken into. Missing from the unlocked vehicle was a Black Briefcase containing personal documents belonging to the victim. Ptl. Thomas Doremus.

Theft: A rose gold Apple I Phone 7 was reported stolen in the area of Riverview Plaza on 04/23/19. The phone is valued at approximately $250.00. Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Criminal Mischief: A Borough vehicle was reported to have the rear driver side window shattered while it was parked in the area of Monmouth St sometime between 04/22/19 and 04/23/19. Ptl. Frank Metta.

Criminal Mischief: Sometime during the overnight hours of 04/24/19 and 04/25/19 it was reported a front door had been smashed in the area of W. Front St. The cost to replace the glass was approximately $700.00. Lt. Sean Kennedy.

ARRESTS

Joseph Ross, age 27 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 04/01/19 in the area of Broad St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Gilberto Cruz-Hernandez, age 39 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/01/19 in the area of Herbert St for Criminal Mischief, Resisting Arrest and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Rutilio Caballero-Bautista, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/04/19 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Richard Post, age 35 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 04/04/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Noah Isenmann, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/04/19 in the area of Linden Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Madeline Rivera, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/05/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Vincent Tinebra, age 24 of Holmdel was arrested on 04/07/19 in the area of Coopers Bridge for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Kareem Smith, age 30 of Long Branch was arrested on 04/07/19 in the area of West Bergen Pl for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Omar Tiro-Perez, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/08/19 in the area of Spring St for Obstructing the Administration of Law by Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Eric Figueroa, age 37 of Perth Amboy was arrested on 04/09/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Rolando Lopez-Hernandez, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/09/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Negron Cesar, age 40 of Perth Amboy was arrested on 04/10/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Christopher Fegan, age 32 of East Brunswick was arrested on 04/11/19 in the area of Broad St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. George Travostino.

Jessica Brown, age 24 of Bayville was arrested on 04/11/19 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for Possession of Marijuana by Sleo Piero Vescio.

Milton Contreras, age 40 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/13/19 in the area of S. Bridge Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Juan Luna, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/14/19 in the area of Bank St for Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Mischief by Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Porfirio Perez-Rosas, age 30 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/14/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Edward Johnson, age 62 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/14/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for DWI by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Dian Demarks, age 62 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/14/19 in the area of Broad St for Shoplifting by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Gildardo Cuevas-Santiago, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/15/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Sgt. Heather Pubylski.

Claudia Demianczuk, age 21 of Laurence Harbor was arrested on 04/15/19 in the area of Mechanic St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Jon Cook, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/15/19 in the area Broad St. for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Michele Meyer, age 47 of Middletown was arrested on 04/17/19 in the area of Rt. 35 for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Destiny Filippi, age 21 of Ocean was arrested on 04/18/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Thomas Doremus.

Charles Rufolo, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/18/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Craig Widmaier, age 60 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/19/19 in the area of Madison Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Julian Farinola, age 25 of Sparta was arrested on 04/20/19 in the area of Maple Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Jason Freeman, age 39 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 04/20/19 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

John Hancock, age 20 of Staten Island was arrested on 04/21/19 in the area of Riverside Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Ronda Feacher, age 42 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/23/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Patrick Conroy, age 32 of Middletown was arrested on 04/24/19 in the area of N Bridge Ave for Possession of CDS, Prescription Legend Drugs and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Tyler Hillgrube, age 26 of Toms River was arrested on 04/24/19 in the area of N Bridge Ave for Possession of CDS by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Kathryn Yelton, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/25/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Jaime Burulia, age 35 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 04/25/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Mindy Lemkul, age 39 of Belford was arrested on 04/26/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Noah Isenmann, age 20 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 04/27/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of a Weapon with Unlawful Purpose, Possession of CDS and Marijuana by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Craig Widmaier, age 60 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/28/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Possession of Large Capacity Ammunition Magazine by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Jahmeir Mendez, age 18 of Toms River was arrested on 04/28/19 in the area of Munson Pl for Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs, Contempt of Court and Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Anthony Pronel, age 20 of Old Bridge was arrested on 04/29/19 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Sleo Piero Vescio.

Tyler Gabriel, age 24 of Middletown was arrested on 04/30/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Hannah Shevlin, age 19 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 04/30/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Patricia Devaney-Westerlind, age 45 of Fair Haven was arrested on 04/15/19 in the area of E Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.