Lincroft-based CPA firm Curchin Group has chosen the beneficiaries of it 14th annual indoor golf tournament, to be held this fall.

Hope Sheds Light and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County will receive all proceeds from the event, scheduled for Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Curchin announced.

The Curchin Open transforms spaces between cubicles in the full-service CPA’s office into a nine-hole miniature golf course where clients, sponsors and friends play a round, eat, drink and mingle for an afternoon.

Each year, all proceeds from the open are donated to two local non-profit organizations.

Last year, Red Bank-based Aslan Youth Ministries and Toms River-based Ocean of Love split $17,500 raised by the event with the support of over 40 business and individual sponsors and dozens of participants. Since its inception in 2006, the Curchin Open has raised more than $194,500 for more than two dozen charities.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County is a non-profit youth development organization whose mission is to empower all young people­—especially those who need it most—to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens.

In a world where youth face tremendous obstacles and a variety of risks every day, BGCM provides a structured environment, acceptance, compassion, safety, and solutions to grow and thrive, because every child deserves a great future. Through education, technology skill–building, day care, nutritional and athletic programs, and the arts, the Club has been providing vital services to Monmouth County children and their families since our incorporation in 1938.

In 2018, the club served more than 1,900 kids and teens in Monmouth County with a vision is to have a positive impact on the lives of young people by:

Fostering ongoing relationships with caring adult professionals,

Providing a safe environment to learn and grow,

Providing life-enhancing programs and character development experiences, and

Offering hope and opportunity.

For more information about the organization, visit bgcmonmouth.org.

Hope Sheds Light, its leaders and volunteer members have a singular goal: enhancing the quantity and quality of support available to families and people seeking and experiencing long-term recovery from addiction. Its mission is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the impact of addiction by having the courage to share personal experiences and offer strength, wisdom, hope and resources that lead to positive community change and long-term recovery.

HOPE Sheds Light is leading a movement that is focused on removing the fear and stigma surrounding the disease of addiction by offering a loving, recovery-driven, safe, trusting and hopeful environment that brings wellness to the community and allows families to have the courage to heal and recover.

For more information about this organization, visit hopeshedslight.org.

For further information about the 14th Annual Curchin Open, please contact Peter Pfister at ppfister@curchin.com or at 732-747-0500.