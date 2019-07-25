Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of July 6 to July 19, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Report of Theft in the area of Avenue at the Commons on 7/6/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Damages totaling $300.00. Ptl. Ralph Latham investigating.

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 7/9/19. Victim reports merchandise taken by unknown subject(s). Damages totaling $96.45. Ptl. Kyle Ludwig investigating.

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Broad Street on 7/12/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Damages totaling $449.98. Ptl. Mary Ellen Rumola investigating.

Report of Burglary in the area of Newman Springs Road on 7/14/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) gained access to building and removed property. Damages totaling $5000.00. Ptl. Joseph Barnicle investigating.

Report of Cyber Harassment in the area of Adams Way on 7/15/19. Victim reports known subject sent unwarranted messages via text. Sgt. Matthew Clark investigating.

ARRESTS

Stephen J. Stanzione, male age 56 of Hazlet was arrested on 6/30/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Nicholas G. Reines, male age 29 of Middletown was arrested on 7/12/19 for Criminal Attempt in the area of Broad Street by Sgt. Jessica Boyd.

Vanessa M. Baez, female age 20 of Arlington was arrested on 7/14/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Joel Sanchez, male age 41 of Keansburg was arrested on 7/17/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

William H. Feldman, male age 26 of Fair Haven was arrested on 7/19/19 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Broad Street by Sgt. Matthew Clark.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com . But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.