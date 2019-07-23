Fair Haven and other towns on the Greater Red Bank Green were abuzz with the sound of power saws Tuesday morning as residents worked to clear downed trees and limbs following Monday evening’s brief, intense storm.

The storm knocked out power to more than 39 percent of Jersey Central Power & Light customers in Monmouth County, including dozens in Fair Haven and Little Silver, the company reported on its outages map.

As of 11:30 a.m., more than 32 percent of JCP&L customers countywide were still without electrical service, the company reported. Governor Phil Murphy tweeted that he had “pressed the utilities to dispatch crews in the most effective manner to bring back the largest number of customers as soon as possible.”

One consolation amid the mess: mild temperatures. The cold front that triggered the storm also broke the back of a tropical heat wave that had sent feels-like temperatures to record levels in recent days.

By late morning Tuesday, the temperature was just 71 degrees, and expected to peak at 74 for the day, according to the Weather Channel. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)