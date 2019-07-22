RED BANK: STORM LEAVES POWER OUTAGES

A  brief, intense storm Monday evening blew a tree down onto an apartment building on Spring Street in Red Bank, above, and left numerous power outages across the Greater Green, according to the JCP&L service map, at right.

More thunderstorms, some severe, were possible overnight, according to the National Weather Service(Photo by John Tyler.  Click to enlarge.)

