A brief, intense storm Monday evening blew a tree down onto an apartment building on Spring Street in Red Bank, above, and left numerous power outages across the Greater Green, according to the JCP&L service map, at right.
More thunderstorms, some severe, were possible overnight, according to the National Weather Service. (Photo by John Tyler. Click to enlarge.)
Posted on July 22, 2019 at 7:45 pm
, filed under Fair Haven
, Featured
, Little Silver
, Middletown
, red bank
, Rivers & streams
, Rumson
, Sea Bright
, Shrewsbury
, Weather
and tagged 2019
, Fair Haven
, fog
, forecast
, JCP&L
, Lincroft
, little silver
, navesink river
, nj
, power outages
, rain
, red bank
, riverside gardens park
, Rumson
, sea bright
, Shrewsbury
, shrewsbury river
, Weather
, wind
, winter
. Bookmark the permalink
. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post
. Trackbacks are closed, but you can . Email this story.