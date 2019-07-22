RED BANK: WHAT’S ON THE COUNCIL AGENDA?

Single-use plastic bags and more would be banned under an ordinance up for introduction. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

The Red Bank council has street-sweeping, green roofs, single-use plastics and cranes on its plate when it meets this week for its only regular meeting of July.

Here are some of the expected highlights:

• Possible adoption of the proposed alternate-side parking ordinance to allow for more regular street sweeping.

Though the street-by-street schedule was not immediately available, the council informally agreed at its July 3 workshop session to make the parking law monthly, rather than weekly, as previously introduced.

Residents of Elm Place don’t like either version, however, and have sent a petition to Mayor Pasquale Menna asking that things be left as-is. Elm Place petition 071519

• Introduction of a single-use plastics and styrofoam ban.

• Introduction of a new law to require green roofs — vegetation-covered roofs, that is — for new buildings or additions of more than 5,000 square feet.

• Who gets to operate a crane in town would be regulated under a proposed ordinance.

• Introduction of an amendment to the planning law as it pertains to driveways and parking areas. The driveways of new homes, as well as expansions of existing driveways, will now count toward lot-coverage calculations.

• Thanks to delays by Monmouth County in certifying new tax rates, the grace period for the payment of third-quarter 2019 taxes would be extended until September 13, 2019 under a resolution. The grace period would normally end August 25.

Also on the docket are a recognition ceremony for a police officer and a public hearing on a Community Development Block Grant application, though no details were posted Monday.

Here’s the full agenda. The council meets at 6:30 p.m. in the council chamber at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street.