After a brutally hot weekend, when heat and humidity pushed ‘feels-like’ temperatures to peaks of 111 degrees both Saturday and Sunday, the new week kicks off with the possibility of “excessive rainfall” on the Greater Red Bank Green. (National Weather Service image. Click to enlarge.)

The heat wave will break Monday, courtesy of a cold front from the north. But there’s a “moderate” chance of thunderstorms, “with heavy to excessive rainfall and severe weather possible” after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The NWS has issued a flash-flood watch through 8 a.m Tuesday.

Here’s the extended forecast.

Monday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3pm. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain. Low around 70. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 80. North wind 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday night

A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday night

Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday night

Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday night

Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 87.