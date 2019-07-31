Thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on the Greater Red Bank Green Wednesday afternoon, setting off fire alarms and leaving wide puddles for pedestrians and cyclists to navigate.

The closing hours of July, 2019, appeared to be equally soggy, with thunderstorms likely through 11 p.m., some of them severe, according to the National Weather Service. Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Wednesday afternoon

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11pm. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. North wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. North wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.