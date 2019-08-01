A rainbow, as seen from the Community YMCA in Red Bank, followed a summer drenching Wednesday afternoon.

August gets underway Thursday mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees on the Greater Red Bank Green, according to the National Weather Service.

See the extended forecast below. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tuesday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.