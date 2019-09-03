A beach chair and cooler left curbside on Parker Avenue in Fair Haven Monday evening appeared to endorse the notion that with Labor Day behind us, summer was over.

Well, unofficially, maybe. But three weeks remain until the start of autumn, and even with some possible effects from Hurricane Dorian in the form of gusty winds later in the week, there’s still plenty of sunshine to be had in coming days, according to the National Weather Service.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 7 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of showers before 9pm, then a chance of rain, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday

Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night

A chance of rain before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.