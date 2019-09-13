For weather geeks who enjoy turgid writing, today’s National Weather Service area forecast discussion is not to be missed, packed as it is with “crashing Rossby waves” and an “invasion of anomalously warm air.”

But for those who like it as clear and plain as Wednesday’s view of the Navesink River from the Fair Haven dock, well, check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. East wind around 18 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 9 to 14 mph.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.