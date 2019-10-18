Weather conditions appear favorable for a pair of Halloween-themed events in Red Bank, according to the National Weather Service.

The festivities begin 7 p.m. Friday at Count Basie Fields with a Halloween Egg Hunt. Clear skies and cool temperatures are expected.

Sunday’s parade, the 72nd annual, will assemble as it did last year at Irving Place at Arthur Place starting at 1 p.m., with a kickoff an hour later. As of Friday morning, the forecast called for a 40-percent chance of rain after 3 p.m., when the activities will be winding down.

The rain date for the parade is October 27; get alerts from the borough here or keep an eye on redbankgreen’s Facebook page. Meantime, check out the extended forecast below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 11 to 16 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday

A chance of rain, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night

A chance of rain before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday

Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night

Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 66.