The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the month of September, 2019. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Criminal Mischief: Four new vehicles were reported to be keyed in the parking lot of a dealership in the area of Newman Springs Rd on 09/05/19. Scratches were made on the driver’s side fenders, doors and passenger side doors. Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Theft: A fire house located in the area of Drummond St reported a portable Honda 2000 gas powered generator with an estimated value of $1,100.00 and a vintage fireman helmet, estimated value of $500.00 went missing on 09/06/19. Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Theft: A lap top computer and a check book were reported stolen from an Estate sale held on Peter’s Pl on 09/07/19. The laptop was a HP Pavilion G6 Product # LW354UAR Serial # 6CG1240FPM and teal in color with a flower pattern and clear tape on the bottom holding the battery in place. The est. value is $800.00. Ptl. Gary Watson.

Theft: On 09/11/19 a front license plate to a parked vehicle in the area of Earl St. was reported stolen. Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Criminal Mischief: Borough property was reported to be damaged in the area of Marine Park on 09/16/19. A piece of wooden trim which was connected to a padlock was removed from a shed. Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Theft: A vehicle parked in the area of Maple Ave was reported to have been broken into on 09/18/19. The victim reported $145.00 cash was missing and two payroll checks and six other checks which have since been canceled. Ptl. Frank Metta.

Theft: In the area of Broad St a silver GT mountain bike was reported stolen from the rear of a garage on 09/24/19. The bike is valued at $1,100.00. Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

ARRESTS

Aaron Carpenter, age 34 of Neptune was arrested on 09/01/19 in the area of River St for Contempt of Court and Resisting Arrest by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Jose Tochihuitl-Vera, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/02/19 in the area of W Bergen Pl for Unlawful Possession of Weapons and Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Jonathan Scott, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/03/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Alicia Dunn, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/04/19 in the area of W Bergen Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Tunell Polk, age 32 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 09/08/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Fenton Barnes, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/10/19 in the area of River St for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Elise Brown, age 44 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/10/19 in the area of Spring St for Obstructing the Administration of Law by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Michael Pena-Cuanalo, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/10/19 in the area of Peters Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Michael Evans, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/10/19 in the area of Bank St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Jonathan Scott, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/12/19 in the area of Tilton Ave for Robbery, Possession of a Weapon with Unlawful Purpose and Unlawful Possession of Weapons Det. John Camarca.

Jason Scott, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/12/19 in the area of Tilton Ave for Robbery, Possession of a Weapon with Unlawful Purpose by Det. John Camarca.

Jose Tochihuitl-Vera, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/12/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Robbery and Possession of A Weapon with Unlawful Purpose by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Fenton Barnes, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/13/19 in the area of River St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Moses Birch, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/13/19 in the area of Linden Pl for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Hector Reyes, age 21 of Long Branch was arrested on 09/13/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Robbery and Possession of a Weapon with Unlawful Purpose by Det. John Camarca.

Thomas Acerra, age 28 of Eatontown was arrested on 09/14/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Ivan Crespo, age 29 of Eatontown was arrested on 09/14/19 in the area of Leighton Ave for Obstructing the Administration of Law and Resisting Arrest by Force by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Stephen Kelly, age 43 of Eatontown was arrested on 09/14/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Zoey Southwick, age 31 of Neptune was arrested on 09/14/19 in the area of Linden Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Tim Jackson, age 25 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/14/19 in the area of Linden Pl for Simple Assault, Obstructing the Administration of Law and Resisting Arrest by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Brandon Grieco, age 28 of Asbury Park was arrested on 09/14/19 in the area of Broad St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Anthony Sherman, age 44 of Matawan was arrested on 09/15/19 in the area of South St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Teresa Fennell, age 56 of Hazlet Township was arrested on 09/15/19 in the area of Linden Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Vincent Fasano, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/16/19 in the area of Linden Pl for Burglary, Theft, Simple Assault, Obstructing the Administration of Law and Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Rolando Hernandez-Martinez, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/16/19 in the area of Leighton Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Arthur Deeken, age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/17/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt and Possession to Distribute Hypo Syringe by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Kelly Liput, age 36 of Beachwood was arrested on 09/18/19 in the area of Broad St for Contempt of Court by Ptl Piero Vescio.

Alicia Dunn, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/20/19 in the area of Herbert St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Matthew Lorenzo, age 31 of Park Ridge was arrested on 09/21/19 in the area of Riverside Ave for Possession of Marijuana and Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Oswaldo Hernandez-Lopez, age 25 of Long Branch was arrested on 09/21/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for DWI , Assault by Auto and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Mariano Codallos-Tepepa, age 18 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/25/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for DWI and Under the Influence of CDS by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Gina Fontanetta, age 33 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/25/19 in the area of Elm Pl for Simple Assault by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Leroy Thomas, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/26/19 in the area of Tilton Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Amilcar Rivera, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/26/19 in the area of Catherine St for Resisting Arrest, Obstructing the Administration of Law and Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Christopher Conner, age 32 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 09/27/19 in the area of Broad St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Jheri Lewis, age 52 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/27/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Kenneth Persico, age 52 of Belford was arrested on 09/30/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Harassment and Criminal Mischief by Sgt. Heather Pubylski.

Luis Dimayuga-Bibiano, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/30/19 in the area of St. Mary’s Pl for Contempt of Court and Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

David Bernhard, age 61 who is Homeless was arrested on 09/30/19 in the area of W Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.