RED BANK: FIVE CHARGED IN ROBBERY

Red Bank police on Friday announced the arrests of five suspects in connection with a knifepoint street robbery earlier this month.

At about 10:20 p.m. on September 2, a 17-year-old borough resident was robbed of cash and a cellphone by multiple thieves bearing knives, according to the announcement.

A short time later, one suspect, borough resident Jose Gustavo Tochihuitl-Vera, 20, was arrested and charged.

A subsequent weeks-long investigation by RBPD’s detective and patrol divisions led to the arrests of the following, according to the announcement:

Johnathan Scott, 22; his brother, Jason Scott, 19; and an unidentified 16-year-old, all of Red Bank; and Hector Reyes, of Long Branch.

All were charged with first-degree robbery and weapons charges. The adult suspects were transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, and the juvenile was placed in the custody of the Youth Detention Center.