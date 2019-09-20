RED BANK: FIVE CHARGED IN ROBBERY

AUTHORITIES_RB-2016-v2Red Bank police on Friday announced the arrests of five suspects in connection with a knifepoint street robbery earlier this month.

At about 10:20 p.m. on September 2, a 17-year-old borough resident was robbed of cash and a cellphone by multiple thieves bearing knives, according to the announcement.

A short time later, one suspect, borough resident Jose Gustavo Tochihuitl-Vera, 20, was arrested and charged.

A subsequent weeks-long investigation by RBPD’s detective and patrol divisions led to the arrests of the following, according to the announcement:

Johnathan Scott, 22; his brother, Jason Scott, 19; and an unidentified 16-year-old, all of Red Bank; and Hector Reyes, of Long Branch.

All were charged with first-degree robbery and weapons charges. The adult suspects were transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, and the juvenile was placed in the custody of the Youth Detention Center.

 

Posted on September 20, 2019 at 11:41 am, filed under Crime, Featured, Law & Justice, Red Bank, Security and tagged , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Trackbacks are closed, but you can post a comment. Email this story.