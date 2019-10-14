An otherwise mild week that begins with Columbus Day could be interrupted Wednesday by a good soaking . The area that includes the Greater Red Bank Green may get an inch or more from a storm that will also bring gusty winds Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Check out the extended forecast below. (National Weather Service graphic. Click to enlarge.)

Monday, Columbus Day

Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph after midnight.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind around 9 mph.

Wednesday

Rain, mainly after 2pm. High near 68. Breezy, with a southeast wind 13 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Rain before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Low around 50. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 61.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.