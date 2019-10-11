An unidentified boater appeared to do some winterizing work on his sailboat in the Navesink River off Red Bank Thursday.

Seasonal weather will continue through the coming weekend on the Greater Red Bank Green, according to the National Weather Service. Expect lots of clouds Friday and Saturday, along with coastal flooding, and sunshine Sunday and Monday, Columbus Day.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Friday

A slight chance of showers before 8am, then a slight chance of showers after 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 62. North wind around 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night

Cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind around 15 mph.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. North wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the evening.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday, Columbus Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.