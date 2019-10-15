RED BANK: HEAVY RAIN COMING WEDNESDAY
As much as two inches of rain may drench the Greater Red Bank Green Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
After a sunny Tuesday, with temperature peaking in the mid-60s, wind-driven rain is expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon. Check out the extended forecast below. (NWS graphic. Click to enlarge.)
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday
A chance of rain, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 68. Southeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Wednesday Night
Rain, mainly before 2am. Low around 49. Windy, with a southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west 21 to 26 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Thursday
A chance of rain before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 63.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 65.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 68.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Monday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.