As much as two inches of rain may drench the Greater Red Bank Green Wednesday, a ccording to the National Weather Service.

After a sunny Tuesday, with temperature peaking in the mid-60s, wind-driven rain is expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon. Check out the extended forecast below. (NWS graphic. Click to enlarge.)

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday

A chance of rain, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 68. Southeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Rain, mainly before 2am. Low around 49. Windy, with a southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west 21 to 26 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday

A chance of rain before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 63.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.