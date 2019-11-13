

Lincroft-based CPA firm Curchin Group held its annual mini-golf tournament in its offices on November 6, pushing its 15-year fundraising total for local charities above $200,000.

Hope Sheds Light and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County will split the proceeds from the event, which raised $18,500.

The Curchin Open transforms spaces between cubicles in the full-service CPA’s office into a nine-hole miniature golf course, where clients, sponsors and friends play a round, eat, drink and mingle for an afternoon.

Hope Sheds Light, based in Toms River, is dedicated to educating families on the disease of addiction by creating awareness, providing resources and instilling hope to support a healthier community.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County, through facilities in Red Bank and Asbury Park, aims to make a meaningful and sustained impact in the lives of youths by providing a high quality out-of-school-time experience.

Each year, all proceeds from the Curchin Open are donated to two local non-profit organizations. Since its inception in 2006, the event has raised more than $213,000 for more than two dozen charities.