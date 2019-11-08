RED BANK: KITCHEN FIRE DISPLACES ONE

Red Bank firefighters in the smoke-filled kitchen at 94 Leighton Avenue. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

A kitchen fire damaged a Red Bank home and displaced its lone occupant early Friday morning.

Ceiling damage was visible from outside as firefighters wound down their operations. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Volunteer firefighters responded to a report of fire within the walls at 94 Leighton Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m.

The tenant of the single-story Cape Cod-style house near Catherine Street told redbankgreen he had seen flames behind the refrigerator.

After about half an hour of opening walls and pouring water on flames, firefighters extinguished the blaze.

An official account of the fire and its cause was not immediately available.

The tenant told neighbors he had relatives nearby that he could stay with. Property records indicate the home is owned by Thomas Dolan, of Hoboken.