RED BANK: SCHOOL REFERENDUM PASSES



By a 2 to 1 margin, Red Bank voters approved a $6.75 million building-repair referendum on Tuesday’s ballot, according to the Monmouth County Clerk’s website.

The unofficial vote tally, which did not include last-minute mail-in and provisional ballots, indicated 1,287 votes in favor and 687 opposed.

The financing would pay for a new roof and upgrades to the heating and cooling systems at the primary school, seen above, and new windows and masonry work at the middle school, according to Superintendent Jared Rumage.

In their races for board of education, all candidates ran unopposed. Incumbents Ben Forest, Sue Viscomi and Eric Perry won full terms, and Jennifer Garcia won a one-year unexpired term.