Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Fair Haven Police Department for the month of November, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

11/3 Keven Robertson 19, Middletown was arrested by S.O. Perkins for DWI. Robertson also received motor vehicle summonses for failure to use lights, failure to maintain lane, refusal to submit to chemical test, underage driver under the influence, and use of a cell phone while driving. Robertson was released with a pending court date.

11/11 Patrolman Robinson took a report of a vehicle burglary from on Schenker Pl. The vehicle was rummaged through, no proceeds were taken.

11/12 Detective Reevey took a report of a vehicle burglary on Woodland Dr. The vehicle was rummaged through, no proceeds were taken.

11/16 Patrolman Patton took a report of juveniles attempting to enter vehicles in a driveway on Buttonwood Dr. Juveniles responsible were located and charged.

11/23 Brent Humphreys 41, Fair Haven was arrested by Patrolman Lagrotteria for DWI. Humphreys also received motor vehicle summonses for reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, and unlicensed driver. Humphreys was released with a pending court date.

11/24 Patrolman Hostrup took a report of vandalism to a property on Buttonwood Dr. Juveniles responsible were located and charged.

11/29 Patrolman Patton took a report of vandalism on Browns Lane where juveniles broke a section of a fence. Juveniles responsible were located and charged.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.