RED BANK: INCH OR SO OF SNOW FORECAST

The second snowfall of the season was underway before dawn Wednesday, but expected to end by midmorning on the Greater Red Bank Green, a ccording to the National Weather Service.

An inch of accumulation was forecast, though with temperatures heading into the high 30s, it was not expected to have a considerable impact. Check out the extended forecast below. (NWS image. Click to enlarge.)Wednesday

Snow, mainly before 10am. High near 38. North wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 25. West wind 11 to 15 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday

A chance of rain, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night

Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday

Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 55. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Monday Night

A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday

Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.