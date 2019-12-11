RED BANK: INCH OR SO OF SNOW FORECAST
The second snowfall of the season was underway before dawn Wednesday, but expected to end by midmorning on the Greater Red Bank Green, according to the National Weather Service.
An inch of accumulation was forecast, though with temperatures heading into the high 30s, it was not expected to have a considerable impact. Check out the extended forecast below. (NWS image. Click to enlarge.)Wednesday
Snow, mainly before 10am. High near 38. North wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 25. West wind 11 to 15 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Friday
A chance of rain, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night
Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Saturday
Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 55. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.
Monday Night
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday
Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.