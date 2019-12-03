Enjoying the first snowfall of the season, Jack Monroe of Red Bank had his hands full walking his dog, Finn, through the parking lot at Tower Hill Church Tuesday morning.

“He’s loving it,” said Monroe. “A half-hour walking is taking an hour because he keeps laying down in the snow.”

Finn won’t have long to enjoy it. With temperatures heading into the low 40s, by late afternoon, the snow was melting fast. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)