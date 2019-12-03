RED BANK: STUDENTS TO SHARE CONCEPTS

red bank, nj rutgers student plans monmouth streetMuch as they did a year ago for Monmouth Street (above), student planners from Rutgers University’s Bloustein School will offer suggestions for improving Red Bank’s Shrewsbury Avenue corridor as well as the Navesink River waterfront next week.

The public is invited to attend a “studio presentation,” scheduled for Tuesday, December 10, at 6:30 at borough hall.

The concepts are expected to incorporate suggestions offered by residents at a brainstorming session held last month. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

