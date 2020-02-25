LITTLE SILVER: RBR HONORS SCHOLARS

RBR students gathered at the recent awards program, where they were awarded varsity letters for scholarship.

At Red Bank Regional, Varsity Letters are awarded for scholarship as well as athletic achievement.

The Red Bank Regional Board of Education recently honored over 70 students for academic distinction. The largest number of honorees received an RBR Academic Letter, similar to the Varsity Letter given to student-athletes.

A number of students were recognized for national awards. Nettie Gaeta, Michael Tobin, Samuel Wasserfall, and Aron Wiener have been selected National Merit Commended Scholars. Commended Scholars represent the top 2.5 percent of the 1.5 million students who took the PSAT exam.

Advanced Placement (AP) Scholars were also honored in several categories. Erin O’Kane and Michael Tobin were recognized as AP Scholars with Distinction for achieving an average score of 3.5 on all exams with scores of three or higher on five exams. Julia Mancuso, Allessandra Swart, and Samuel Wasserfall were recognized as AP Scholars with Honor for earning an average score of 3.25 with scores of three or higher on four of these exams. Lucas Bonnell, Anna Cuozzo, Tess Hintelmann, Benjamin Smelas, Melissa Vuong, and Mackenzie Wood received the AP Scholar Award with average scores of three or higher on three or more AP exams.

The following students received Academic Award Letters for earning straight A’s in all four marking periods in the 2018-2019 school-year.

Seniors: Elle Chrampanis, Kira Dunnican, Riley Fagan, Nettie Gaete, Tor Haugenes, Liva Helt, Julia Kirkpatrick, Elizabeth Norton, Olivia Rogers, and Katherine Villaluz.

Juniors: Matthew Blankley, Elliot Colella, Alexa Dandrea, Grace Davidson, Jack Drucker, Hope Goldsmith, Nickolas Gorhau, Christopher Hall, Gabrielle Jamieson, Jesse Kodama, Gianna LanFrank, Celia Martinez Santiago, Cara McCarthy, Kevin McCarthy, Ryan McGee, Carolina Mercado, Emma Moriarty, Margaret Mullaney, Melinda Peters, Aidian Talmadge, and Elise Walsh.

Sophomores: Francesca Abarno, Nicole Cieluch, Carter Costic, Raymond Faiella, Riley Flanagan, Clare Gibb, Kellianne Havay, Molly Jane, Wayne Johnson, Thomas Keegan, Brendan Lau, Alexis Layton, Patrick Murray, Keren Pimentel, Maria Rigopoulis, Jovan Rivera, Matthew Schmitt, Sydney Spencer, Emily Tierney, Mariel Vera, Brooke Walker, Emma Weiss, Lillian Woolley.