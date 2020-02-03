Punxsutawney Phil may not have the best track record as a forecaster. But he did not see his shadow Sunday, which tradition says is indicative of an early spring.

Closer to the Greater Red Bank Green, Milltown Mel, using an identical forecasting model, came to the same conclusion.

Meantime, the workweek gets off to a spring-ish start Monday, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures peaking in the high 50s, according to the National Weather Service.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Visual by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Monday Night

A slight chance of rain after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

A chance of rain, mainly between 7am and 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night

A chance of rain, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Rain. Low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday

Rain. High near 45. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night

Rain. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday

Rain likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night

A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.