VIRUS UPDATE: MONMOUTH CASES TOTAL 22

By JOHN T. WARD

New Jersey health officials reported eight new ‘positive’ cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County Tuesday as the number statewide rose 50 percent from Monday overnight.

Out of 267 cases statewide, 22 were in Monmouth County, the New Jersey Department of Health reported on its COVID-19 dashboard.

Those figures were 178 and 14, respectively, on Monday.

Specifics about the new Monmouth County cases were not immediately available.

Three New Jersey deaths have been tied to the virus, the latest a man in his 90s who was being treated at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, according to NJ.com.

Among the latest to come down with the coronavirus illness is a five-year-old in Paterson, both of whose parents also have the virus. He is the youngest person in the state so far identified to have COVID-19, according to NJ.com.

On Monday, the Murphy Administration announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency set up two coronavirus testing sites in New Jersey: one at the PNC Arts Center in Holmdel, and the other at Bergen County Community College in Paramus.

Acting State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick J. Callahan said he didn’t know how soon they would be operational, but expects them to be up and running “shortly,” according to another report by NJ.com.