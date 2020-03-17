RED BANK: FREE MEALS FOR ALL STUDENTS

A program of free breakfasts and lunches for Red Bank students got underway Monday, along with school closures and other efforts to limit transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

All Red Bank residents under the age of 18 are eligible for the free “grab ‘n go” breakfasts and lunches, no matter which school they normally attend. Red Bank Regional High students are also eligible, whether or not they live in Red Bank.

Meals are distributed at the Red Bank Primary School on River Street and the Red Bank Middle School on Harding Road according to the schedule below. Students must be present to receive meals.

Mondays: 9 to 11 a.m. – 1 breakfast and 1 lunch per student

Tuesdays: 9 to 11 a.m.- 2 breakfasts and 2 lunches

Thursdays: 9 to 11 a.m. – 2 breakfasts and 2 lunches

Red Bank Charter School families are directed to the YMCA on Maple Avenue for pickups, on the same schedule as above. Starting Thursday and moving forward, their meal pickups will be at Lunch Break, 121 Drs. James Parker Boulevard.

At Red Bank Primary School, above right, students were also able to take home books donated by the Bridge of Books Foundation.

Here’s a statement from district Superintendent Jared Rumage:

We are happy to provide this service for everyone 18 years and younger in the community. Our food services partner, Chartwells, and our local staff led by Nicole Tate is doing an amazing job.

Turnout was a little lower than expected yesterday [Monday] as we continue to get the word out. Today’s turnout will be impacted by the weather, unfortunately, but we expect to see a significant increase as this progresses.

(Photos by John T. Ward.)