VIRUS UPDATE: DATA SHOWS IMPROVEMENT

The Shrewsbury River, as seen looking south from the Route 36 Joe Azzolina Bridge Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)

[See UPDATE below]

By JOHN T. WARD

The pace of new deaths from COVID-19 appeared to slow and other indicators also suggested improvement, data released by Governor Phil Murphy’s administration showed Sunday.

The state health department’s COVID-19 online database reported 132 new deaths, down 231 from Saturday’s update, which followed a string of daily reports of more than 300 each.

The losses included 5 more deaths in Monmouth County, bringing its total to 226.

At the same time, the number of deaths associated with longterm care facilities in the county rose by 9, to 130, the state website indicated. No immediate explanation was offered for the disparity, though officials have said in the past that figures are subject to adjustment as additional information becomes available.

Murphy has been holding press briefings on the crisis six days a week, taking Sundays off.

While the number of new COVID-19 positive test results rose, the state’s website showed apparent improvement in other metrics: hospitalizations, discharges and the numbers of patients in critical care and on ventilators.