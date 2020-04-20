<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> In this video posted on YouTube Sunday, Red Bank public school teachers and staffers offer upbeat reminders to students to wash their hands and check their emails for class assignments and other updates.

The weather outlook for the Greater Red Bank Green isn’t as upbeat, with gray skies and cool temperatures expected Monday. Then again, conditions for focussing on school work should be ideal. Check out the extended National Weather Service forecast below.

Monday

A slight chance of rain between 10am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43. East wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the evening.

Tuesday

A chance of showers before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Thursday

A chance of rain after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

Rain, mainly after 8pm. Low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday

Rain. High near 59. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night

Rain likely, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 50%.