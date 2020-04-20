VIRUS UPDATE: CARE FACILITY DATA RELEASED
The Atrium at Navesink Harbor, at center and right, has seen four COVID-19-related resident deaths, the state health department reported. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
[See UPDATE below]
By JOHN T. WARD
Several key measures showed continued improvement in the battle against COVID-19, Governor Phil Murphy said Monday.
Meantime, his administration began releasing data showing the pandemic’s impact on individual longterm care facilities, including 8 deaths in Red Bank.
The state health department’s COVID-19 online database reported 177 new deaths statewide, for a total 4,377 since March 10.
The losses included 4 more deaths in Monmouth County, bringing its total to 230.
While the number of new COVID-19 positive test results rose by 3,528, to 88,806, the number of patients hospitalized with the disease dropped by 509, the state reported. The number on ventilators dropped also, so that just over half the available devices were in use, it reported.
“We’re seeing some light here,” Murphy said at his daily briefing on the crisis.
He again slammed what he calls “knuckleheads” for “ridiculous” behavior, such as spitting on police, but also said residents must avoid “benign, let-your-guard-down-a-little” behavior. As examples, he cited “the underground playdate” and neighbors failing to main six-foot separations when chatting at the foot of a driveway.
Here are the latest statewide COVID-19 figures:
Deaths in the monthlong pandemic: 4,377, up 175 from Sunday’s update
Positive tests: 88,806, up 3,528
Patients in hospitals: 6,986, down 509
Patients in intensive/critical care: 2,018, up 41
Patients on ventilators: 1,594, down 34, to 51.2 percent of capacity
Patients discharged in preceding 24 hours: 583, down 197
In Monmouth County, the state reported 226 deaths so far.[UPDATE] Separately, Monmouth County government reported 4,783 positive cases, up 114. A by-town count is below.
For the first time, the state released a full list of confirmed COVID-19 cases and related deaths by longterm care facility, where 40 percent of deaths have occurred.
The list includes these facilities from the Greater Red Bank Green:
RED BANK
Atrium at Navesink Harbor, 10 cases, 4 deaths
Hackensack Meridian at Red Bank, 39 cases, 4 deaths
SHREWSBURY
The Chelsea at Shrewsbury, 15 cases, no deaths
Hackensack Meridian Health at Shrewsbury, 2 cases, no deaths
In Monmouth County, 43 longterm care facilities have reported 135 deaths and 913 cases.
Here’s the full list.
Here are the by-town case counts as of Monday:
- Aberdeen: 133
- Allenhurst: 2
- Allentown: 4
- Asbury Park: 98
- Atlantic Highlands: 18
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 9
- Belmar: 13
- Bradley Beach: 22
- Brielle: 22
- Colts Neck: 56
- Deal: 23
- Eatontown: 138
- Englishtown: 20
- Fair Haven: 17, down 1
- Farmingdale: 10
- Freehold Borough: 173
- Freehold Township: 414
- Hazlet: 182
- Highlands: 20
- Holmdel: 150
- Howell: 414
- Interlaken: 1
- Keansburg: 82
- Keyport: 57
- Lake Como: 12
- Little Silver: 26, unchanged
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 280
- Manalapan: 329
- Manasquan: 25
- Marlboro: 319
- Matawan: 119
- Middletown: 372
- Millstone: 57
- Monmouth Beach: 18
- Neptune City: 24
- Neptune Township: 250
- Ocean: 189
- Oceanport: 42
- Red Bank: 98, up 1
- Roosevelt: 2
- Rumson: 27
- Sea Bright: 7
- Sea Girt: 9
- Shrewsbury Borough: 27
- Shrewsbury Township: 7
- Spring Lake: 8
- Spring Lake Heights: 16
- Tinton Falls: 106
- Union Beach: 31
- Upper Freehold: 33
- Wall: 169
- West Long Branch: 54
- Unknown: 48