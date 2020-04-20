VIRUS UPDATE: CARE FACILITY DATA RELEASED

The Atrium at Navesink Harbor, at center and right, has seen four COVID-19-related resident deaths, the state health department reported. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

[See UPDATE below]

By JOHN T. WARD

Several key measures showed continued improvement in the battle against COVID-19, Governor Phil Murphy said Monday.

Meantime, his administration began releasing data showing the pandemic’s impact on individual longterm care facilities, including 8 deaths in Red Bank.

The state health department’s COVID-19 online database reported 177 new deaths statewide, for a total 4,377 since March 10.

The losses included 4 more deaths in Monmouth County, bringing its total to 230.

While the number of new COVID-19 positive test results rose by 3,528, to 88,806, the number of patients hospitalized with the disease dropped by 509, the state reported. The number on ventilators dropped also, so that just over half the available devices were in use, it reported.

“We’re seeing some light here,” Murphy said at his daily briefing on the crisis.

He again slammed what he calls “knuckleheads” for “ridiculous” behavior, such as spitting on police, but also said residents must avoid “benign, let-your-guard-down-a-little” behavior. As examples, he cited “the underground playdate” and neighbors failing to main six-foot separations when chatting at the foot of a driveway.