RED BANK: ‘BUNNY PARADE’ SCHEDULED

This item is from an announcement posted on the Red Bank borough website Tuesday evening.

In lieu of the annual Egg Hunt, the Recreation Department has scheduled a “Bunny Parade” for Wednesday, April 8 and Thursday, April 9.

The Bunny will ride around town on a firetruck this Wednesday and Thursday. Children are encouraged to cheer on and wave to the Bunny from the safety of their porches and lawns.

Parents are asked to keep their children behind the sidewalks and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Our hope is that our magical, furry friend will have the opportunity to brighten the day for a lot of Red Bank children.

In an effort to see all the children in town on schedule, the Bunny will visit the four zones according to estimated timeline below (contingent upon traffic and weather). Call the Recreation Department with any questions (732-530-2782). Click here for the zone map.