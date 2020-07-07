ON THE GREEN: ONE POLLING PLACE PER TOWN

Towns on the Greater Red Bank Green and beyond won’t see much in the way of traditional voting Tuesday.

With the Democratic and Republican primaries occurring during a pandemic, voters have been encouraged by election officials to cast ballots by mail.

Voters who show up at Red Bank borough hall will be directed to the rarely-used Maple Avenue entrance. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

For in-person voting, only one polling place is open in each of Red Bank (borough hall, accessed via the Maple Avenue entrance), Fair Haven (Knollwood School) and Little Silver (borough hall), all from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There, provisional paper ballots will be provided. Only those voters who cannot complete a paper ballot due to physical limitations will be permitted to use the voting machine.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked July 7 or earlier to be counted. A list of drop-box locations can be found here; all close at 8 p.m.

On the ballot are each party’s candidates for president, Senate, House, county clerk, freeholder and county committee members.

The Greater Green also features three council races and no mayor’s races this year:

Fair Haven

Democrats Chris Rodriguez (incumbent) and Laline Neff

Republican Susan Sorensen; no second candidate

Little Silver

Democrats Stephanie Keenan (incumbent) and Joan G. Gotti

Republicans Michael Holzapfel (incumbent) and Kevin J. Brennan

Red Bank

Democrats Michael Ballard (incumbent) and Ed Zipprich (incumbent)

Republicans Jonathan Maciel Penney and Brian Irwin