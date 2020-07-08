RED BANK: FOXES, DEER MOVE ON IN

As a trio of deer chowed down on a front lawn, at right, a red fox crossed Madison Avenue in Red Bank just a few doors away shortly after dawn Wednesday morning, perhaps in search of its own breakfast.

Sightings of both deer and foxes are becoming more common on the Greater Green, residents say. redbankgreen also saw a dead fox on Branch Avenue in Little Silver over the past weekend.

Are they relative newcomers to your neighborhood? What other wild creatures have moved in? (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)