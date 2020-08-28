A visitor to Marine Park in Red Bank enjoyed some shade and cool breezes off the Navesink River earlier this week.

The weekend outlook for the Greater Red Bank Green includes mostly sunny skies Friday and a cloudy Saturday, with chances of daytime rain ranging from 30 to 60 percent, according to the National Weather Service. Sunshine abounds Sunday.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Patchy fog between noon and 1pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.