Unlike the 2017 event, above, this year’s Sidewalk Sale will require social distancing and face coverings. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Delayed one month by COVID-19, the 66th edition of the Red Bank Sidewalk Sale is set to kick off its three-day run Friday.

The three-day shopathon, presented by Red Bank Rivercenter, bears many of the hallmarks of an event that’s drawn generations of bargain-hunters to the central business district. That is: it comes with free parking, wares displayed outdoors and bargains offered Friday through Sunday.

What’s different in the pandemic is that outdoor shopping and dining have become more common out of necessity. In fact, the northern end of Red Bank’s main drag, Broad Street, has been transformed into a car-free, walking, shopping and dining promenade dubbed Broadwalk from 4 p.m. Thursdays through 10 p.m. Sundays.

In addition, shoppers and diners are asked to wear face coverings and keep six feet apart. In its promotional literature, RiverCenter touts the “safe outdoor setting” of the event.

“The in-person, spring and summer shopping seasons were delayed because of the pandemic, but our retailers have been safely welcoming customers back to town since June,” said RiverCenter executive director Laura Kirkpatrick. “They are ready to continue our time-honored bargain hunting event – just a bit later in the summer season.”

Thanks to RiverCenter’s StreetLife program, Friday night’s visitors will have the added benefit of live music: the Chuck Lambert Band at Riverside Gardens Park; Patrick Murphy outside Temple Gourmet Chinese restaurant; and the Synergy Quartet strolling about.

Additionally, because of a rain-out on August 16, the “Pearl World” punk-fashion show is slated to run Sunday at 6 p.m. in front of Restoration Hardware on Broad Street. See redbankgreen’s advancer for the event here.

The weather looks promising for two of the three days, with sunshine in the forecast for Friday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday’s wait-and-see.

A partial list of participating businesses is below; each may have varying hours throughout the weekend, so shoppers are encouraged to check their retailers of choice. For more information visit the RiverCenter website.