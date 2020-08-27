RED BANK: KNIGHTS SEEK COAT DRIVE FUNDS

Red Bank Primary School nurse Cathy Reardon with coats donated in 2018. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Expecting its “most demanding year year yet,” the Red Bank-based Knights of Columbus council #525 is seeking community support for a four-year-old Coats for Kids program.

Under a national Knights of Columbus program, the Red Bank-based council acquires new winter coats at a deep discount.

Tom Wieczerzak in 2018. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Students at the borough primary and middle schools, as well as Red Bank Charter School and St. James School, can obtain free, brand-new coats without any paperwork being filled out by parents.

“Unfortunately, the need continues to grow, and our traditional fund-raising efforts have been devastated by the COVID19 health crisis,” said past grand knight Tom Wieczerzak.

“In our preliminary planning with the local schools and other organizations working with those in need, we have concluded this will be the most demanding year yet on our program,” he said.

The council is seeking community assistance in the form of donations, hoping to raise $3,000 “to fulfill all of the programs needs,” said Wieczerzak. One-hundred percent of the money raised will go to the Coats for Kids program, he said.

Those wishing to contribute to the effort may send donation checks to Knights of Columbus Council #525 at 94 Broad Street, Red Bank, NJ 07701.