RED BANK: WHAT’S UP AT VACANT STATION?

A long-vacant former gas station at the northern entrance to Red Bank was fenced off Wednesday for some site work.

What’s Going On Here?

Owner Jimmy Gambacorto tells redbankgreen he’s simply removing a tank from the property, at 187 Riverside Avenue.

The tank was located on the Bridge Avenue side of the site, which is due south of the Route 35 Cooper’s Bridge over the Navesink River connecting the borough and Middletown.

Formerly known as Jimmie’s Service Station, the site operated as Raceway for 20 years before it shut down in 2010. Another retailer followed, doing business as Bridge Avenue Gas, but didn’t last long.

Last month, the borough issued permits for the removal of three underground storage tanks, according to Business Administrator Ziad Shehady.

A notice on the borough website indicates the property “is in bankruptcy,” but the taxes, amounting to $24,000 per year, are current, records show.

Gambacorto, of Middletown, told redbankgreen he has no immediate plans to sell or develop the property.

(redbankgreen photo. Click to enlarge)