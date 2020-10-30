LITTLE SILVER: TWO CASES TAKE RBR ONLINE

An addition under construction at Red Bank Regional as seen last week. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Two positive COVID-19 tests among students in two days have prompted Red Bank Regional to switch to all-virtual classes Monday, Superintendent Lou Moore disclosed late Friday.

But sports practices and games may continue, Moore wrote in an announcement sent to the school community Friday night.

Just 24 hours earlier, Moore announced the district had learned earlier in the day that one student had tested positive for COVID-19.

“We have implemented our response protocol and are working with MCRHC [Monmouth County Regional Health Commission] to assist with contact tracing,” and administrators did not “anticipate any disruption to our in-person programs” through Monday, he wrote.

That changed with a second student testing positive, he wrote in the Friday statement:

Dear Families and Students,

We learned today that another student has tested positive for COVID-19. We have implemented our response protocol and are working with the Regional Health Commission to assist with contact tracing.

At this time there is no evidence of community transmission of the virus within the school. Nevertheless, because some of the identified close contacts are staff members I have decided that it would be appropriate to shift everyone to a full remote schedule on Monday, November 2 with an “A” day schedule.

Because of the particular circumstances related to this case, and after consulting with the Regional Health Commission, it has been determined that athletic practices and games can proceed as scheduled.

As you are aware, the community’s ongoing vigilance in following public health guidelines are essential. Please continue following the Centers for Disease Control Prevention promoted safeguards:

Staying home from school when you are sick; Washing hands often with soap for at least 20 seconds; Covering coughs and sneezes and properly disposing of tissues; Limiting close contact with people who are sick and not sharing food, drinks and utensils; Practicing social distancing Wearing a face covering while in school; and Continuing to monitor your health for symptoms.



Thank you for your support and continued efforts to keep everyone safe and healthy.

