The new workweek on the Greater Red Bank Green kicks off with a wintry nip.

Northwest winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour created wind-chill temperatures in the 20s across much of New Jersey Monday morning. And possible gusts up to 45 mph prompted a National Weather Service wind advisory through 3 p.m.

But there’s also lots of sunshine in store throughout the week. Check out the extended forecast below. (NWS image. Click to enlarge.)

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Calm wind.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 46.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

