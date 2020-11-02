RED BANK: WINDY START TO SUNNY WEEK
The new workweek on the Greater Red Bank Green kicks off with a wintry nip.
Northwest winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour created wind-chill temperatures in the 20s across much of New Jersey Monday morning. And possible gusts up to 45 mph prompted a National Weather Service wind advisory through 3 p.m.
But there’s also lots of sunshine in store throughout the week. Check out the extended forecast below. (NWS image. Click to enlarge.)
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Calm wind.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 59.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 46.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 64.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 65.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
