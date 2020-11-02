Passerby Brian Coleman makes friends with Theodore Nibblebottoms, a pet pig who escaped his pen and made it to the front yard of his owner’s home on Branch Avenue in Little Silver Sunday morning. (Reader photo. Click to enlarge.)
Posted on November 2, 2020 at 6:30 am
