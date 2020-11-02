LITTLE SILVER: RBR REPORTS TWO MORE CASES

Four students have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Two more students at Red Bank Regional High have tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Lou Moore said in an announcement Monday evening.

That brings the total in the past week to four, though Moore said in the notice that the most recent cases involved two siblings who “did not contract the virus at” the Little Silver school, and “there is no evidence of community transmission of the virus within the school.”

Because of previous scheduling, no students will attend classes at the Little Silver school before next Monday at the soonest.

As previously scheduled, students will be on the “B” schedule Tuesday for election day, and all will use remote learning on Wednesdays, when the school facilities undergo extensive weekly cleaning.

On Thursday and Friday of this week, the school is closed and no classes are scheduled as teachers attend, virtually, the New Jersey Education Association’s annual convention.

“We anticipate that we will resume in-person learning on Monday, November 9,” Moore wrote in the post on the school website.

In the meantime, school administrators have implemented their “response protocol and are working with the Regional Health Commission to assist with contact tracing,” Moore wrote.

“Clearly the spread of the virus is increasing in our communities,” he wrote, before urging member of the community to follow Centers for Disease Control Prevention safeguards.

On Friday, Moore announced two other students had tested positive over the preceding two days, prompting implementation of remote instruction for all students on Monday, though athletics were permitted to continue.

