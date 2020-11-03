RED BANK: PANDEMIC-ERA ELECTION ARRIVES

A prospective voter peers inside Red Bank borough hall shortly before the 6 a.m. start of election voting Tuesday.

Amid concern about the spread of COVID-19, borough hall is the only polling location for all Red Bank voters this year. In-person voters will be given paper provisional ballots to complete; disabled voters only will use accessible voting devices.

Polls remain open until 8 p.m., the hour at which mail-in ballot drop-off boxes, including the one seen at right above, will be locked. Find more information here. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

