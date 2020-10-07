Shrewsbury police are investigating how a trail of waste from a medical facility ended up on Shrewsbury Avenue Tuesday night.

Lieutenant Adam Cerminaro said the waste, found on a stretch of roadway between Apple Street and Patterson Avenue at around 9 p.m., included latex gloves, masks, gowns and dental impressions, but no actual teeth.

Police are investigating the source of the material but “have no reason to believe it was purposely dumped,” Cerminaro said.

The debris trail was first reported by News12.