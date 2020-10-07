RED BANK: NIGHT OUT LIGHTS UP BASIE FIELDS

For the second year in a row, Red Bank police hosted their annual National Night Out Against Crime community barbecue at Count Basie Fields Tuesday night.

This years’s edition was held two months later than usual, however. It also featured temperature checks of attendees at the entry gate, as well as lots of facial coverings – all, of course, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But dozens of families enjoyed games and free food, courtesy of the police department and other organizations. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)