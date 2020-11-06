Little Silver Republican Mike Holzapfel, an incumbent, and running mate Kevin Brennan appeared to be pulling away from Democrats Stephanie Keenan, also an incumbent, and Joan Gotti in the race for two council seats as of Friday morning.

With 73 percent of election-night ballots counted at 10 a.m., Holzapfel was the top vote-getter, with 1,710 votes, followed by Brennan (1,688), Keenan (1,476) and Gotti (1,370), according to the Monmouth County Clerk’s website.

On Tuesday, early returns showed Keenan in the lead, trailed closely by Holzapfel and Brennan, a former school board president. (Click to enlarge.)

