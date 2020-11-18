Volunteer firefighters battling the blaze at 87 Washington Street in May, 2018. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Plans to remodel a fire-damaged home in Red Bank’s historic district are slated for review by the Historic Preservation Commission Wednesday night.

The renovation would add a cantilevered bumpout on the right side of the house. (Renderings by Jeffrey Rudzonis Architect. Click to enlarge.)

The May 27, 2018 blaze caused heavy fire and water damage to the house, at 87 Washington Street, leaving it uninhabitable.

Siblings Mildred Johnson and Owen Duncan, lifelong residents of the house, escaped after the second floor caught fire, they told fire officials. A nephew rescued their dog from the blaze.

Since then, the property, with just 27 feet of frontage, has had three different owners. It’s now owned by JN Ventures LLC, which paid $159,000 for it in July, according to Monmouth County records.

The rebuilding plan calls for a second-story addition to a one-story portion at the rear of the house. Another addition would create a cantilevered section of the second floor extending two feet over the driveway, according to plans.

Here’s the full agenda for the meeting, to be conducted via Zoom and telephone starting at 7 p.m.; access and participation details can be found here.

