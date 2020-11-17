RED BANK: COVID-19 CASES EXCEED 500
Hundreds lined up for free virus tests offered by Immediate Care in Red Bank’s White Street parking lot Saturday. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
By JOHN T. WARD
With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations climbing sharply across the United States and around the world, the case total in Red Bank since the start of the pandemic eclipsed 500 Tuesday.
Monmouth County government data show the the latest 100 cases among borough residents were recorded in only 17 days.
As of Tuesday, Monmouth County data showed a seven-day average of 228 new COVID-19 cases per day, a level last seen April 11. (Monmouth County data. Click to enlarge.)
“The second wave is crashing around us,” New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said Tuesday, as an executive order he signed a day earlier went into effect, “retightening” limits on indoor gatherings, capping them at 10 people, instead of the previous 25.
The state Health Department reported 322 new cases in Monmouth County Tuesday, pushing the total since the pandemic arrived in March to 17,157.
Statewide, 38 more deaths associated with the coronavirus were reported Tuesday, raising the total to 14,817 fatalities since the start of the pandemic, the department reported on its website. Another 1,801 deaths are classified as “probable” results of the virus.
Monmouth County has had 789 confirmed COVID-19 related fatalities, and 92 others that were probably related, according to the state. Two new deaths were reported Tuesday, though when they occurred was not disclosed.
In Red Bank, the case total rose by 12 from Monday, to 511. That’s an increase of 104, or more than 25 percent, since November 1, according to daily updates issued by the county government.
Fair Haven had 96 cases Tuesday, up from 70 since the start of the month; Little Silver had 111, up from 84.
As of Monday, there were 241 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, 29 in intensive care (ICU) and 19 on ventilators in Monmouth County, the county reported.
Among the Red Bank businesses temporarily closed by the virus are the Wawa convenience store on North Bridge Avenue and the Chase bank branch on Broad Street.
• Here are the cumulative Monmouth County COVID-19 totals by town:
|November 17
|November 16
|Aberdeen:
|437
|432
|Allenhurst:
|32
|31
|Allentown:
|23
|22
|Asbury Park:
|446
|440
|Atlantic Highlands:
|77
|77
|Avon-by-the-Sea:
|35
|33
|Belmar:
|99
|97
|Bradley Beach:
|101
|100
|Brielle:
|127
|125
|Colts Neck:
|233
|226
|Deal:
|125
|124
|Eatontown:
|503
|499
|Englishtown:
|77
|76
|Fair Haven:
|96
|91
|Farmingdale:
|24
|24
|Freehold Borough:
|572
|564
|Freehold Township:
|1060
|1047
|Hazlet:
|542
|535
|Highlands:
|74
|72
|Holmdel:
|429
|414
|Howell:
|1328
|1308
|Interlaken:
|20
|20
|Keansburg:
|289
|274
|Keyport:
|171
|169
|Lake Como:
|44
|44
|Little Silver:
|111
|108
|Loch Arbour:
|8
|8
|Long Branch:
|1201
|1177
|Manalapan:
|1007
|997
|Manasquan:
|114
|110
|Marlboro:
|959
|931
|Matawan:
|354
|346
|Middletown:
|1409
|1364
|Millstone Township:
|186
|181
|Monmouth Beach:
|58
|56
|Neptune City:
|126
|126
|Neptune Township:
|918
|905
|Ocean:
|819
|806
|Oceanport:
|124
|120
|Red Bank:
|511
|499
|Roosevelt:
|14
|14
|Rumson:
|135
|130
|Sea Bright:
|29
|28
|Sea Girt:
|40
|39
|Shrewsbury Borough:
|110
|109
|Shrewsbury Township:
|24
|23
|Spring Lake:
|58
|57
|Spring Lake Heights:
|86
|84
|Tinton Falls:
|382
|380
|Union Beach:
|95
|95
|Upper Freehold:
|140
|140
|Wall:
|698
|687
|West Long Branch:
|453
|447
