RED BANK: COVID-19 CASES EXCEED 500

Hundreds lined up for free virus tests offered by Immediate Care in Red Bank’s White Street parking lot Saturday. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations climbing sharply across the United States and around the world, the case total in Red Bank since the start of the pandemic eclipsed 500 Tuesday.

Monmouth County government data show the the latest 100 cases among borough residents were recorded in only 17 days.
As of Tuesday, Monmouth County data showed a seven-day average of 228 new COVID-19 cases per day, a level last seen April 11. (Monmouth County data. Click to enlarge.)

“The second wave is crashing around us,” New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said Tuesday, as an executive order he signed a day earlier went into effect, “retightening” limits on indoor gatherings, capping them at 10 people, instead of the previous 25.

The state Health Department reported 322 new cases in Monmouth County Tuesday, pushing the total since the pandemic arrived in March to 17,157.

Statewide, 38 more deaths associated with the coronavirus were reported Tuesday, raising the total to 14,817 fatalities since the start of the pandemic, the department reported on its website. Another 1,801 deaths are classified as “probable” results of the virus.

Monmouth County has had 789 confirmed COVID-19 related fatalities, and 92 others that were probably related, according to the state. Two new deaths were reported Tuesday, though when they occurred was not disclosed.

In Red Bank, the case total rose by 12 from Monday, to 511. That’s an increase of 104, or more than 25 percent, since November 1, according to daily updates issued by the county government.

Fair Haven had 96 cases Tuesday, up from 70 since the start of the month; Little Silver had 111, up from 84.

As of Monday, there were 241 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, 29 in intensive care (ICU) and 19 on ventilators in Monmouth County, the county reported.

On Saturday, hundreds of people lined up at Red Bank’s White Street parking lot for free COVID-19 tests offered by Immediate Care, a walk-in clinic. A company representative onsite said the turnout reflected both rising interest in testing as well as pent-up demand due to several days of rain last week that led to cancellation of the service.
The tests are offered from Wednesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting.
According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, nearly 40,000 New Jersey residents have recovered from the virus.

Among the Red Bank businesses temporarily closed by the virus are the Wawa convenience store on North Bridge Avenue and the Chase bank branch on Broad Street.

• Here are the cumulative Monmouth County COVID-19 totals by town:

November 17 November 16
Aberdeen: 437 432
Allenhurst: 32 31
Allentown: 23 22
Asbury Park: 446 440
Atlantic Highlands: 77 77
Avon-by-the-Sea: 35 33
Belmar: 99 97
Bradley Beach: 101 100
Brielle: 127 125
Colts Neck: 233 226
Deal: 125 124
Eatontown: 503 499
Englishtown: 77 76
Fair Haven: 96 91
Farmingdale: 24 24
Freehold Borough: 572 564
Freehold Township: 1060 1047
Hazlet: 542 535
Highlands: 74 72
Holmdel: 429 414
Howell: 1328 1308
Interlaken: 20 20
Keansburg: 289 274
Keyport: 171 169
Lake Como: 44 44
Little Silver: 111 108
Loch Arbour: 8 8
Long Branch: 1201 1177
Manalapan: 1007 997
Manasquan: 114 110
Marlboro: 959 931
Matawan: 354 346
Middletown: 1409 1364
Millstone Township: 186 181
Monmouth Beach: 58 56
Neptune City: 126 126
Neptune Township: 918 905
Ocean: 819 806
Oceanport: 124 120
Red Bank: 511 499
Roosevelt: 14 14
Rumson: 135 130
Sea Bright: 29 28
Sea Girt: 40 39
Shrewsbury Borough: 110 109
Shrewsbury Township: 24 23
Spring Lake: 58 57
Spring Lake Heights: 86 84
Tinton Falls: 382 380
Union Beach: 95 95
Upper Freehold: 140 140
Wall: 698 687
West Long Branch: 453 447

